Don’t put your shovels away, yet.
One to two inches of snow are possible today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Patchy fog is likely during the morning commute, otherwise a cloudy day overall. Temperatures will fall to around 29 degrees by evening.
There’s a 50% chance of snow tonight.
Friday, another threat of freezing rain could impact roads after 10 a.m., but will gradually end.
Today: Snow likely. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 5 p.m. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A chance of snow, mixing with freezing rain after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
