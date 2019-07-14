The humidity isn’t going anywhere.
While Saturday was warm under plenty of cloud coverage, today is looking just as hot with a lot more sun. Look for a high in the low-90s with a slight southerly wind.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
