Winds whipping up to 45 mph combined with light snow complicated the morning drive for commuters across southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska issued a wind advisory until noon today for much of southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The forecast calls for northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
A line of snow starting near Wayne, Nebraska and dropping down to Columbus, is expected to move through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area starting about 6:30 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m., according to Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"We've already seen our high temperature for the day at about 40 degrees at midnight," Fajman said. "The temperature will continue to drop throughout the day and we should be at about 18 (degrees) by 5 p.m."
Snow totals are not expected to be above 1 inch. Winds will still be breezy for most of the day, but should begin to noticeably drop by 6 p.m.
Tuesday will remain cold but uneventful, Fajman said. Temperatures will be slightly higher Wednesday due to a southerly breeze.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Snow, mainly before 10am. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. High near 26. Windy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
