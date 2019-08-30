It’s the beginning of a three-day weekend for some.
Three out of the next four days, including today, Council Bluffs can expect partly to mostly sunny skies.
The area will see rain tonight and a possible thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.
On Saturday, expect cloudy skies, rain and a high of 71 degrees.
On Sunday and Labor Day, expect those days to be partly and mostly sunny without rain into the night.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
