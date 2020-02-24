Another confused dose of winter is forecast this week in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
In other words: a rain-snow mix.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of rain this evening, turning to snow overnight and then a rain-snow mix on Tuesday.
The best chance of some type of messy precipitation in the metro is on Tuesday. In the morning, there’s a 50% chance of snow, and by afternoon, it climbs to an 80% chance of rain and snow, according to the weather service.
Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.
Conditions are likely to be raw Tuesday and Wednesday because of strong winds accompanying the system moving through.
Highs are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 30s on Tuesday and top out at about 30 on Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday, which should help melt any slushy snow that froze Tuesday night.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
