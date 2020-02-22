A sun-kissed Saturday.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see a high of 54 and sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the low will be 30.
On Sunday, there’s a 30% chance of rain after noon, but mostly cloudy otherwise and a high of 51. Overnight, there’s a chance of rain and snow that will follow into Monday morning. Before 11, there’s a chance of snow, but the high will be 41 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
The forecast, according to the weather service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: A 30% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 7 and 9 p.m., then a chance of snow after 9. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 and 5 p.m., then a chance of snow after 5. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
