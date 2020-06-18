Organizers have canceled tonight's Farmers Market Council Bluffs because of inclement weather.
"We’ve never canceled a market before but feel the current weather makes it unsafe to have our vendors and patrons out this evening. Thank you all for understanding," organizer The 712 Initiative said in a post on the market's Facebook post. "See you next week!"
