Last night, the Council Bluffs area saw 3.4 inches of rain, according to Brett Albright with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Heavy rains caused some street flooding in the city and power outages on both sides of the Missouri River as storms moved through.
Looking ahead in the forecast — as of Wednesday — there are no chances of rain through next week.
The high today is 76 degrees with sunny skies, with wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible, the weather service said. Tonight will be clear with a low of 56.
