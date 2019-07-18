Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with the Salvation Army Council Bluffs in June to help people cool off — now the fans are paying off.
Through a scan campaign, Bryan Allen, general manager, said this is one of the biggest drives Westlake has per year benefiting the Salvation Army. Customers donated $919 to purchase 60 box fans for people in need.
The fans were given to the Salvation Army on Tuesday.
Although the Salvation Army’s Council Bluffs Corps launched its summer fan program on June 1, requests have come in not only from people without air conditioners, but also those who have experienced flooding in their homes or basements, according to Terry Muckey, spokeswoman for the corps.
The supply of fans proved useful for drying out homes of residents flooded by recent downpours, but has quickly depleted, according to a release by the Salvation Army.
“People in need of a fan can drop into Salvation Army with an ID and proof of address in the form of a utility or rent bill and get one. We do one per household, per year,” said Michaela Lendt, ministry intern.
“This donation is just in time, especially with the flooding,” Lendt said. “We easily provide 50 or 60 per year to households, but it’s been more than 100 because we are serving those affected by the floods.”
Typically, the Salvation Army provides a cooling station during summer months when temperatures reach over 90 degrees for three consecutive days, but the Council Bluffs cooling station has been on hold.
“As a rule we are, but because we’re also a resource center for flood victims, we don’t have a cooling station in place,” said Major Donna Miller, with the Salvation Army. “The room has been dedicated to flood resources, but we are in the process of getting some of it relocated.”
Miller said if someone needed a cold bottle of water, they could probably do that.
— Tim Johnson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.