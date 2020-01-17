Weather conditions caused area school closures beginning Thursday evening.
Snow is forecast to start falling early today, according to Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The service predicts around 2 to 5 inches of snow.
“The most intense snow will be falling during the morning rush hour,” Fajman said, noting peak precipitation is set to occur between 5 and 10 a.m.
Depending on how high temperatures climb, the afternoon could see more snow or freezing rain. The high today is 33 degrees, “that’ll be the issue for any possible icing, is where that line sets up at,” Fajman said.
“It depends where we are on that temperature line,” he said. “If we’re a little bit cooler, we could see more snow. If it’s warmer, freezing rain in the afternoon.”
That means potential trouble for both the morning and afternoon work commute.
The Iowa Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be vigilant about staying safe:
- Before winter weather strikes, make sure vehicles are in good working order. Tires should be in good condition for maximum traction.
- Keep windshield washer fluid full and have good wiper blades to keep the windshield clear.
- Keep plenty of fuel in the tank. Drivers never know when they might be delayed or stranded.
- Pack a winter survival kit to keep in the vehicle. Suggested items include jumper cables, blankets, candles, matches, water, extra clothing, boots, snow shovel, ice scraper, high calorie non-perishable foods, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid kit, and sand or strips of carpet for traction.
Additionally:
- Check the weather forecast and road conditions before embarking on a trip. Check local media, call 511, or go to 511iowa.org. If conditions are expected to be less than ideal, residents may want to postpone a discretionary trip or use more caution if the trip cannot be delayed.
- Always maintain a reasonable speed and safe following distance from. Winter road conditions often result in longer stopping distances and reduced visibility.
- Drive below the posted speed limit when road conditions are less than ideal. Speed limits are intended for normal pavement conditions.
- Turn on lights to see and be seen. Keep head and tail lights clear of snow. Avoid using cruise control in winter driving conditions.
- Don’t drive through “white out” conditions. Be patient, wait it out until conditions improve.
- Be aware that ramps and bridges may freeze before other roadway segments.
A cold front will come through on Saturday, with the high around 20 and more snow possible. The low Saturday is 1, with a possible Saturday night wind chill of -15, Fajman said.
“There’s a strong cold front coming through on Saturday,” Fajman said. “Saturday night will be the concern for wind chill.”
“And Sunday will be real cold,” the meteorologist added. The high will be 10 degrees, with a low in the evening of -1.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service (full forecast available at NonpareilOnline.com):
Today: Snow before 5 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain. High near 33. Windy, with a southeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of drizzle and snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 3 a.m. Low around 16.
Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 23 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: A 40% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Patchy blowing snow after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 21. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy blowing snow before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sunny, with a high near 16.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
