Mark S. Acosta
Mark S. Acosta, age 62, passed away July 16, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on May 1, 1957, to the late Cornelio and Grace (Stewart) Acosta.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Honig.
Mark is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Acosta; children, Joey Acosta, Jody Acosta (Joe Preston), Jesse Acosta (Jessica); siblings, Catherine Acosta, Angie Noonen (David), Rachel Negrete (Todd Goos), and Debra Acosta; 6 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
