Phyllis L. Adams
Phyllis L. Adams, age 89, passed away August 6, 2019, at her home in Carter Lake, Iowa.
She was born in Farmer City, Iowa, on March 23, 1930, to the late John and Mary (Smith) Rogers.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Adams, Jr.; son, Richard Adams; siblings, Franklin, Jackie, Beverly, Don, and Bob.
She is survived by her children, Ron Adams (Jackie), Steve Adams (Becky), Cheryl Adams, Carolyn Anson, Cristy West, Doug Adams; siblings, Herb Rogers, Glen Rogers, Dalphene Boan, Barbara Morris; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Saturday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment is in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials.
