Greata M. "Cookie"
Adkins
Greata M. "Cookie" Adkins, age 72, passed away December 4, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on May 7, 1942, to the late Reuben and Greata (Bishop) Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnie Adkins; sisters, Hettie Mae Adkins, Phyllis Cooper and Mary M. Adkins.
Greata is survived by her sister, Ruby Hunt; brother, Reuben Adkins (Carol); sister-in-law, Mary E. Adkins; nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Lewis Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
