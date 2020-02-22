Yaretzy Polet Aguilar
Yaretzy Polet Aguilar, age 7, entered into heaven on February 21, 2020. Yaretzy was born, on October 20, 2012, in Michoacan, Mexico, and was a first grade student at St. Albert Elementary. She is survived by her parents, Gabriela and Francisco; brother, Francisco; baby brother to be born; grandmother, Estela Aguilar; her grandfather, Francisco Aguilar; aunt, Rosa Elena Espinoz; many other family and friends. Visitation, Monday, 4 to 8 p.m., with Recitation of the Rosary, at 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment, at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
