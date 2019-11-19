James "Gregg" Aistrope
James "Gregg" Aistrope, age 81, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away November 15, 2019, at Glen Haven Village.
He was born November 30, 1937, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Clifford Donner and Ruth Larue (Ware) Aistrope. Gregg was a lifelong resident of Glenwood graduating with the "Class of 57". He followed his father's footsteps by managing the family business, Aistrope Insurance. When you entered his business, you were usually greeted by his beloved bulldog Maggie.
Gregg was a member of the First Congregational U.C.C. He was very proud to be a retired member of the Glenwood Fire and Rescue, where he served for over 25 years, and was a captain of the rescue squad. He was the first certified E.M.T. and was instrumental in starting the E.M.T. program for the department. He was also a Mason, Shriner, Rotarian and a veteran in the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1964. He decorated for holidays around the cul-de-sac where he lived and always planted knock out roses around the sign of his business as well as beautifying the entrance of the Glenwood Lake Park where he served on the board. Gregg enjoyed golfing with others and riding his bicycle. Gregg and his twin brother, Gordon had a lot of fun playing shenanigans when others confused them for each other. He was devoted to his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceding Gregg in passing were his parents; brother, Clifford Donner Aistrope, Jr.; sister, Jane Rider and husband Al.
Survivors include his children, Kip (Lori) Aistrope; Aaron (Lori) Aistrope and Annette (Allen) Gill, all of Glenwood; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; twin brother, Gordon Aistrope, of Ottumwa, Iowa; brother, Fritz Aistrope, of Seattle, Wash.; several nieces; nephews; extended relatives; friends; and girlfriend, Judy Kelly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Funeral service, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment will be in the Malvern Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Fire and Rescue or Glenwood Golf Course.
