Katherine M. "Missy" Albright
Katherine M. "Missy" Albright, age 52, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 23, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Missy was born September 5, 1966, in Council Bluffs, to the late Howard and Patricia (Edson) Adamson. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1984. Missy married Charles "Tom" Albright on August 19, 1994. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. Missy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tom Albright; daughters, Mary Albright, Rebekah Albright, all of Council Bluffs, Ashley (Tim) Decker; son, Matthew (Mistie) Clark, all of Bellevue, Neb.; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Sandi (Allen) Gragg, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susie Stall of Lincoln, Neb., Patricia Woods, Joni Taylor, both of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Wake Service is Tuesday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 11:15 a.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St, in Omaha. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
