Diana Sue Alexander
Diana Sue Alexander, age 70, died March 12, 2020. She was born January 25, 1950.
Preceded in death by husband, William "Mike" Alexander; parents, Charles & Vietta Reglein.
Survived by children, Lisa (Garry) Kipp and Jason (Renae) Larsen; grandchildren, Austin, Tristan, Hailey, Cody, Emily and Nathan; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Donna) Reglein; sisters, Robbie Conway, and Pam (Tom) Kirkhart; many nieces and nephews; and special companion Galen Kephart.
Visitation is Monday, March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock St, Bellevue, Neb. Funeral is Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, Neb. Inurnment is St. John's Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.