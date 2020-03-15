Diana Sue Alexander

Diana Sue Alexander, age 70, died March 12, 2020. She was born January 25, 1950.

Preceded in death by husband, William "Mike" Alexander; parents, Charles & Vietta Reglein.

Survived by children, Lisa (Garry) Kipp and Jason (Renae) Larsen; grandchildren, Austin, Tristan, Hailey, Cody, Emily and Nathan; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Donna) Reglein; sisters, Robbie Conway, and Pam (Tom) Kirkhart; many nieces and nephews; and special companion Galen Kephart.

Visitation is Monday, March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock St, Bellevue, Neb. Funeral is Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, Neb. Inurnment is St. John's Cemetery.

