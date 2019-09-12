David Allen
David Allen, age 69, of Elkhorn, Neb., died on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lois Allen.
David is survived by his wife, Mary Allen; and a daughter, Nikki Kimball, all of Elkhorn; grandchildren, James Osborn, Grace Osborn, William Osborn and Samuel Osborn; brother, Mitchell Allen, of Amarillo, Texas; and a sister, Christy Shultz, of St. Louis, Mo.
Private graveside services will be held at the Elkhorn Cemetery, in Elkhorn. A public visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.