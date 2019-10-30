Elvera J.
Allen
Elvera J. Allen, age 81, passed away October 29, 2019.
She was born in Lewellen, Neb., on June 30, 1938, to the late Hubert and Hazel (Shermer) Jenewein. Elvera retired from National Indemnity Insurance and was a member of Eastside Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Elvina; brother, Hubert; sisters, Dorothy, Marie and Pauline; grandson, Joey Allen.
Elvera is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Allen; children, Randy Allen (Teresa) and Tami Gump (Rick); 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service is 10 a.m., on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Eastside Christian Church, 331 Bennett Avenue W. in Council Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
