Bonnie L.

Alley

Bonnie L. Alley, age 87, passed away in Baldwin Par, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora (Jobe) Clark; brothers, Vincent, Glen, Evan and Virgil; infant sister, Bessie.

She is survived by children, Edward Alley and Lori Galvez (Byron); brother, Fred Clark (Helen); 2 grandchildren.

Graveside service is at 10 a.m., on Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Calhoun Cemetery. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 9:20 a.m.

