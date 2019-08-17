Bonnie L.
Alley
Bonnie L. Alley, age 87, passed away in Baldwin Par, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora (Jobe) Clark; brothers, Vincent, Glen, Evan and Virgil; infant sister, Bessie.
She is survived by children, Edward Alley and Lori Galvez (Byron); brother, Fred Clark (Helen); 2 grandchildren.
Graveside service is at 10 a.m., on Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Calhoun Cemetery. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 9:20 a.m.
