Antoinette J. "Tonie" Allmon, age 83, passed away June 17, 2020, at her residence, in the loving arms of her family. Tonie (birth name, Antonina) was born in Council Bluffs, on November 25, 1936, to the late Antonio and Sylvia Theresa (Bosco) Cash. She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She was united in marriage to Carroll "Tom" Allmon, on February 16, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Church, and to this union Julie, Jeanie, Carol and John "Pat" were born. Tonie formerly worked for the Council Bluffs Community Schools, but most of all, her life was being a mother to her children, and to anyone who came to her home. Tonie was a member of Corpus Christi Church, regularly attended Holy Family Parish, where she was involved in many church activities, and was a volunteer for Mercy Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom in 2015; siblings, Josephine Garafalo, Angela Cash, Theresa Hecht, Mary Roberts, Catherine Stewart and Leo Cash. Tonie is survived by her children, Julie (Stan) Gregory, Jeanie (Jim) Waters, Carol Allmon, John "Pat" Allmon; grandchildren, Kathryn Ann and Anna Allmon, Stanley (fiancé Justine) Gregory, Edward (Tasha) Gregory, Michael (Erica) Allmon, Jimmy Waters (fiance Kelsey), Kristin Waters; great-grandchildren, Bret, Taylor, Vinny, Max, Graham, Vera and Westley; sister-in-law, Lloydine Cash; brother-in-law, Michael Joe Allmon; nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Monday, 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation until 10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Peters Church, Rev. Chuck Kottas, celebrant. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at St. Peter Church, Kottas Hall. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Missouri Valley, Iowa. Memorials will be directed by the family.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 22
Recitation of the Rosary
Monday, June 22, 2020
9:30AM
9:30AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
1 Bluff Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
1 Bluff Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Jun 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
1 Bluff Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
1 Bluff Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.