Mary Lenore Fischer Allred
Mary Lenore Fischer Allred, was born on July 29, 1937, in Council Bluffs, the daughter of Edward H. Fischer and Mary Catherine Ryan Fischer.
Lenore passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by her family.
Lenore was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Fischer Clausen; parents; and husband of 55 years, Col. Raymond S. Allred, Jr.
Lenore is survived by her son, Edward William Allred (Rachel); and her daughters, Elizabeth Allred Redmond (Lawrence) and Elaine Allred Mayberry (Michael); and her eight grandchildren.
Lenore attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Neola, Iowa, through eighth grade and travelled to Loretto Heights in Denver, Colo., during her high school and early college years. Lenore graduated from the University of Denver where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Because Lenore loved to travel, she began her career as a flight attendant for United Airlines. In 1960, while in Washington, DC, she met Raymond and they were married on December 30, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola.
Lenore continued to travel throughout Raymond's military career and was continuously active in the Officers' Wives Clubs and Catholic Women's Clubs at each military post.
Upon retirement, Lenore and Raymond settled in San Antonio, where Lenore actively volunteered with Assistance League of San Antonio, St. Pius X and St. Anthony de Padua Catholic parishes, and several bridge clubs. Lenore loved her large extended family and between baking batches of banana bread for her grandchildren, she spent hours on the phone with her cousins and siblings catching up on news and reminiscing about life in Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 6 p.m., followed by the recitation of the Rosary, at 7 p.m., at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough. Mass, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., March 3, 2020, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz road. Interment will follow at 2 p.m., in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with a reception immediately afterwards at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Club.
