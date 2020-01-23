Darwin Ray Andersen
Darwin Ray Andersen, age 87, passed away January 14, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on April 18, 1932, to the late Wilhelm and Mary (Enewold) Andersen.
In addition to his parents, Darwin was preceded in death by his wife, Mila; and brother-in-law, Dean Donaldson.
He is survived by his daughter, Leta Hase (Brion); sisters, Rosalyn Kilton (Jim), Mary Virginia Donaldson; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church Cemetery.
