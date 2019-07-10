Arlon C.
"Sandy"
Anderson
Arlon C. "Sandy" Anderson, age 84, passed away July 5, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Arlon was born December 3, 1934, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harry and Ethel (Stoker) Anderson. The Anderson family is one of the earliest and most successful farming families in Pottawattamie County. Arlon attended Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agriculture. He realized, however, that his real passion was music. As a professional keyboardist, he played at many clubs and restaurants in this area and later in both Southern California and Texas. In 1975 he returned to Omaha, Neb., to open Sandy's Keyboard World at the Crossroads Mall. He subsequently had stores at Regency Fashion Court and in Lincoln, Neb.
Arlon taught hundreds of adults to play popular organ music with his group and private lessons. He was also an elder and organist at Glendale Presbyterian Church where his music ministered to many. Arlon was past-president of the Music Guild of Southern California, the Crossroads Merchants Association and Timbercrest Homeowners Association. He was a member of the American Theatre Organ Society, Prime Timers and Black Tie, of Palm Beach County.
In the 1990's, Arlon and his partner of 40 years, Hugh Stuckey opened the Boardwalk Café in West Omaha. The restaurant showcased another of his talents…his cooking. After moving to South Florida in 2010, Arlon and Hugh have been fortunate to indulge in their love of travel and for collecting beautiful art glass.
In addition to his parents, Arlon was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffrey Lawrence Anderson.
Arlon is survived by his partner, Hugh Stuckey, of Boynton Beach; and his daughter, Jill Andreasen, of Daytona Beach, Fla. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Walnut Hill Chapel, 1350 E. Pierce St. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with lunch to follow, at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
