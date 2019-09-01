Jerry
Anderson
Jerry Anderson, age 85, of Omaha, Neb., passed away August 29, 2019, in Omaha.
He is survived by wife, Mary, of Omaha; children, Kimberly Anderson-Felga, of Arlington, Va., and Jeffrey (Susan) Anderson, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Brogan Felga, of Seoul, South Korea, Joshua (Mallory) Anderson, of Omaha, and Jacob (Jessica) Anderson, of Cedar Falls; his 3 great-grandchildren, Jaxon Anderson, Sawyer Anderson, and Hunter Anderson; and sisters, Jackie Lind, of St. Paul, Minn., and Kay (Clem) Marsden, of Red Oak, Iowa.
Private family services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.