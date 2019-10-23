Marcia
Lou (McClure)
Anderson
Marcia "Marty" Lou (McClure) Anderson, 75, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Omaha, Neb., where she resided since July 2017. She lived in Port Angeles, Wash., from 2009 to 2017, and previous to that, was a lifelong resident of Omaha and Council Bluffs.
She was born July 27, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho, to the late LaVere E. and Mary Alice (Pinhero) McClure. Marty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962, and was a teacher at the Iowa School for the Deaf for 38 years; retiring as Principal. She was the proud co-author of, "The Apple Tree Curriculum for Developing Written Language," a workbook series that has been in publication for over 40 years.
Marty was a fierce supporter of Nebraska youth soccer, Nebraska and Notre Dame Football, and enjoyed active spectating at all sporting events. She loved Scottie dogs, Granddog Runner, all things lavender, and listening to Neil Diamond.
Marty was the beloved wife, of Dana B. Anderson, of Omaha; loving mother, of Tim (Jenny) Anderson, of Herndon, Va., Ted (Laura) Anderson, of Omaha, Neb., and Meghan Anderson, of Knoxville, Tenn.; adored grandmother, of Ashley and Brenden Anderson; sister, of Tandy (Donna) McClure, of Randolph, Mass.; aunt, of Kari (Randy) Sliva, of Glendale, Ariz., Karine (Ed) Injaychock, and Alicia (Matt) Cafarelli; and had 6 great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nebraska Humane Society or to the Elkhorn Soccer High-5 Program.
