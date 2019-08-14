Sandra Anglen
Sandra Anglen, born March 16, 1945, passed away on August 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Twila Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Renata Grafing, James Anglen; sister, Mary Anne Felty; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service, Wednesday, August 14th, at 2 p.m., at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Inurnment, Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to the family for Animal Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.