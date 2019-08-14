Anglen, Sandra

Sandra Anglen

Sandra Anglen, born March 16, 1945, passed away on August 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Twila Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Renata Grafing, James Anglen; sister, Mary Anne Felty; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service, Wednesday, August 14th, at 2 p.m., at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Inurnment, Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to the family for Animal Rescue.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.