Benjamin L. Anson
Benjamin L. Anson, age 91, passed away September 9, 2019.
He was born in Omaha, Neb., on November 24, 1927, to the late William and Edith (Darnell) Anson. Benjamin proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and retired from Nashua Label Products. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Stadie; brothers, William Jr., Leroy and Kenny Anson.
Benjamin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Anson; children, Jean Anson, Diane Neumann, Annette Bracker (Bill), Tom Anson; brother, Irvin Anson; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
