Theodora
Anthis
Theodora Anthis, age 41, passed away July 6, 2019, in West Jordan, Utah.
She was born October 12, 1977, in Athens, Greece.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
