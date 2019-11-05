David C. Appel
David C. Appel, age 102, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 2, 2019, at Fox Run Assisted Living.
David was born June 20, 1917, in Dannebrog, Neb., to the late Jens and Pauline (Nielsen) Appel. He graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1934 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. After being honorably discharged from the military he married Eileen Johnson on December 25, 1945 in Dannebrog. They were blessed with 3 children, Rodney, Dianne and Steven. David worked at the Railway Mail Service from 1948 to 1967; Nettleton Business College from 1967to1970 where he was Dean of Students; Metropolitan Area Planning Agency as an accountant for 12 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church; lifetime member of the VFW; Ancient Chariots Car Club (owner of a 1926 Model T and a 1929 Model A) and Ten Point Pitch Card Clubs.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Appel in 2004; grandson, Nickolas Appel; and 3 sisters, Veona and husband Milroy Harvey, Margaret Ann and husband George Kontos, and Mayme Appel.
David is survived by his children, Rodney (Patricia) Appel, of Arvada, Colo., Dianne (Richard) Bartek, of Bennington, Neb., Steven (Cynthia) Appel, of Clarinda, Iowa; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.