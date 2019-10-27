Avalon Arbogast
Avalon Arbogast, 86, passed away in her home October 20, 2019.
She will be remembered by family and friends as an indomitable and idiosyncratic person of incredible strength, compassion, keen sense of justice, and wit.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Barry) and Neil (Denise); and grandchildren, Steven, Sarah, Noah, and Claire. In lieu of flowers, she would have liked donations to Town and Country Humane Society.
As she often quoted, "better to light a single candle, than curse the darkness."
Private services were held. To leave a condolence, please visit the funeral home's website.
