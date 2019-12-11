Max Dale Archer
Max Dale Archer, passed peacefully on November 30, 2019, at the age of 83, with 2 of his daughters by his side. He had been suffering after a fall and experienced a stroke. He has been living in Clarksville, Tenn., for the past 11 years.
Max was born on August 20, 1936, in Adair, Iowa, to Bonnie and Olathe Archer. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. He has lived in Clarksville to care for one of his daughters. Everyone that knew Max, knew to watch out for the jokes. He really enjoyed telling jokes and watching people laugh. Wonder what he would have to say about his services being held on Friday, the 13th.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olathe and Bonnie Archer; his son, Jeffrey Archer; his 3 brothers, Ronald Archer, Daryl Archer, and Leslie Archer; his sisters, Sandra and Janet; as well as his former wife, Diane Archer.
Max is survived by 10 children; his numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. His surviving children are Deb Felt, Janet Thomasson, Deann Intieri, Ronald Archer, Bradley Archer, Stephanie Shaffer, Bryon Archer, Kari Archer, Amaan Archer, and Sasha Archer. His surviving siblings are Marcy Hansen, Norman Archer, Glenn Archer, Sharlys LeMarsh. He is also survived by his former wives, Patty Carlson and Shahida Archer.
Visitation will be held on December 13, 2019, at Cutler O'Neill Funeral Home, 545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, Iowa from 1 to 2 p.m. Graveside service held immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery, Oakland, Iowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.