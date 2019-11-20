Lyle Dean Armstrong
Lyle Dean Armstrong, age 86, passed away on November 19, 2019.
He was born on August 26, 1933, to the late Howard and Alice Armstrong in Woodbine, Iowa.
In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Gary Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Kim Armstrong; sister, Maxine; and brothers, Jerry and Louis.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Beverly Armstrong; sons, Terry Armstrong, Larry Armstrong (Pam); grandson, Joshua Armstrong; a host of other family and friends.
Memorial visitation is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
