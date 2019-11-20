Lyle Dean Armstrong

Lyle Dean Armstrong, age 86, passed away on November 19, 2019.

He was born on August 26, 1933, to the late Howard and Alice Armstrong in Woodbine, Iowa.

In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Gary Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Kim Armstrong; sister, Maxine; and brothers, Jerry and Louis.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Beverly Armstrong; sons, Terry Armstrong, Larry Armstrong (Pam); grandson, Joshua Armstrong; a host of other family and friends.

Memorial visitation is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.