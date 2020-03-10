Jerry Ray Arrick
Jerry Ray Arrick, age 53, passed away after bravely battling a long illness.
Jerry entered into his Father's Kingdom on March 7, 2020. He was born April 24, 1966, in Council Bluffs, to Gerald "Jerry" and Shirley (Weber) Arrick.
Jerry was preceded in death by his amazing dad, Jerry in 1983.
He is survived by his lovely wife, Donna, whom he married July 8, 1989; daughter, Emily and her husband Eric Wickwire; son, Ethan Arrick; beautiful granddaughter, Ariya Shay Wickwire and his handsome grandson, Owen Christopher Ray Wickwire; mother, Shirley Arrick; sisters, Lori Arrick and Mary (Jim) Harris; the Welker and Kim families; several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery with a lunch following at the Masonic Temple. Memorials will be directed by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.