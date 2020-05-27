Linda M. Arrick, age 69, of Omaha, Neb., passed away May, 25, 2020, and was born March 24, 1951. She was preceded in death by mother, Ruth; father, Emmett; brother, Jesse; and grandparents. Linda is survived by partner of 37 years, Jennifer Hemmingson; siblings, Randy, Nancy and Jan Arrick. Loved by many, forgotten by none. Rest easy Lindy Lou, love you later. Visitation with the family, Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral, Saturday, 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, in Persia, Iowa. The family will direct memorial contributions.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Arrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.