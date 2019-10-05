Jack M. Doran
Jack M. Doran, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 1, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jack was born on October 31, 1930, in Council Bluffs, to the late Mathew and Fay (Saunders) Doran. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1949. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Rosanne Greer on October 30, 1954, in Audubon, Iowa. They were blessed with 4 children, Jacqueline, Matthew, Patricia and Michael. Jack worked in retail management for 26 years and was a courier for Cogley/Physicians Clinic for 22 years retiring in 2015. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #2.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel Doran; 2 sisters, Marguerite Vanderpool and Mary Lou Stangel; 5 half siblings.
Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosanne Doran, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Jacque (Fred) Neal, of Hanover, Kan.; son, Matt (Peggy) Doran, of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Patty (Dr. Gene) Mayeaux, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; son, Mike Doran, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 7 grandchildren; his 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Sunday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A lunch will immediately follow in Kottas Hall, at St. Peter's. Interment, with military rites tendered by the Audubon, Iowa, American Legion Post #120 and VFW Post #4119, Monday, 3 p.m., in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Audubon, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church of St. Albert Schools.
