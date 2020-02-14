Garner Township Cemetery, lot 28, block 17, space 5 and 6, very nice location, call 515-867-9090 for more information.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.