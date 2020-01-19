Gael S. Ladehoff
3/25/1947 - 1/19/2018
Two years you've been gone. We love and miss you dearly.
Love,
Raquel and Jordan, Michelle, Steve, Tyler, Brandan, Margaret
and Landan
Gael S. Ladehoff
3/25/1947 - 1/19/2018
Two years you've been gone. We love and miss you dearly.
Love,
Raquel and Jordan, Michelle, Steve, Tyler, Brandan, Margaret
and Landan
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.