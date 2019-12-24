Eric Scott
Jacobsen
9-21-80 ~ 11-7-09
Ten years, so hard to believe, kiddo. We have so many wonderful memories of you and Christmas. Oh how you loved it! Every time we look at the tree, we think of you. Merry Christmas, our dear Eric!
Love and miss you
forever and always,
Mom, Dad & Family.
