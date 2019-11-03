The family of John Grgurich would like to thank all who have offered their condolences for the loss of a wonderful family member, coworker, and friend. We are especially grateful for the team at FedEx and many close friends who have provided their tremendous support and kind sympathies.
With Much Appreciation,
Alexis Grgurich & Family
