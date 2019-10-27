Loren (Dean) Gutheil
2/8/40- 10/27/18
Dad, Bampa, father in law, one year ago today you left us, our lives will never be the same, God proved again he only takes the best. You will forever be in our hearts. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace.
Love and miss you so much, Brenda, Bob Sue and Joe Miller
