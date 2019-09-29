The family of Judy Ravlin would like to thank all of our wonderful extended family and friends for all of their love, support, prayers, and gifts. Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Sincerely,
Larry Ravlin
and Family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.