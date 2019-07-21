,

In Loving Memory of Darrell K. Fox

(Council Bluffs native)

11/7/1946 - 7/21/1991

We lost you 28 years ago today while riding your bike on Ragbrai, near Underwood, Iowa. We are fondly remembering your love of the ride and your joy of meeting all the people along the way. In honor of Darrell, we are wishing all the visitors to Iowa, who are riding Ragbrai 2019, a safe and memorable trip.

We miss and love you.

Your Family,

Sherry Fox (Bond),

Shelley (Fox) Pursell,

Ken Fox, and

Lori (Fox) Barnett

