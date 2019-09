Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT DECATUR AFFECTING MONONA...BURT AND THURSTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.1 FEET...OR 2.6 FEET ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 29.2 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON SEPTEMBER 29TH. &&