George B. Epperson
10/28/1938 - 7/27/18
One year ago you left us. Gone but never forgotten. "You are our sunshine."
Kevin, Rita, Keith,
Rhonda and Joyce.
George B. Epperson
10/28/1938 - 7/27/18
One year ago you left us. Gone but never forgotten. "You are our sunshine."
Kevin, Rita, Keith,
Rhonda and Joyce.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.