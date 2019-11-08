It is hard to put into words how much it meant to me to receive all of the support, kindness, cards, and gifts from my clients, colleagues (past and present), family, friends and neighbors.
A special thank you to Tom and Linda Schmitt who have been so supportive; and last but not least, to all my colleagues who have worked and helped me throughout the years.
Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
Gay Snyder
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.