We're grateful for the outpouring of love and sympathy following the loss of our loved one, Rick Prososki. Your kind words, prayers and presence at Rick's Celebration of Life made our burden of grief easier to bear.

We're going to miss him dreadfully, but it was heartwarming to see so many people gathered together to remember him. Thanks for crying with us, laughing with us and remembering Rick with us. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

May God bless each one of you.

The family

of Rick Prososki

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.