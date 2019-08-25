We're grateful for the outpouring of love and sympathy following the loss of our loved one, Rick Prososki. Your kind words, prayers and presence at Rick's Celebration of Life made our burden of grief easier to bear.
We're going to miss him dreadfully, but it was heartwarming to see so many people gathered together to remember him. Thanks for crying with us, laughing with us and remembering Rick with us. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.
May God bless each one of you.
The family
of Rick Prososki
