Two cemetery spaces, Lot 20, Eastlawn, spaces 1 and 2. Memorial Park Cemetery. $800 each. Call 719-275-2151.
MOST POPULAR
-
New drive-in theater to open mid-July outside of Omaha
-
Pott. County Health Department confirms first local case of COVID-19
-
Updated: Officials from Casey's, Hy-Vee, Village Inn, Pizza King and more issue statements regarding COVID-19
-
Zaltes brings ice cream, cookie dough and creativity to Council Bluffs
-
Low-risk exposure to COVID-19 identified in Council Bluffs, Omaha
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.