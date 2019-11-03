The family of Larry L. Hook would like to thank everyone, including the Council Bluffs firefighters and American Legion Honor Guards for the cards, flowers, food, prayers and support received during this hard time.
Connie Hook and Family
The family of Larry L. Hook would like to thank everyone, including the Council Bluffs firefighters and American Legion Honor Guards for the cards, flowers, food, prayers and support received during this hard time.
Connie Hook and Family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.