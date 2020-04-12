Lowell Baker was born July 31, 1936, in Leon, Iowa, to the late Lloyd and Niada (Merrill) Baker. He passed away on April 10, 2020, at the age of 83. Lowell married Donna Rae McMullen, of Henderson, Iowa, on October 3, 1956. They were blessed with children, Sherri (Lynn) Olsen and Jody (Kim) Baker; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Williams, Jennifer (Rob) Roane, Andy (Brandy) Olsen, Bryan (Alissa) Olsen, Jade, Trista and Ava Baker; great-grandchildren, Landon Williams, Chloe and Elli Roane, Brailey Olsen and Finnley Olsen; foster-son, Eddie (Laura) Knowlton; and foreign exchange student Brazilian son, Rafael Aguiar. Lowell attended and was baptized at First Christian Church. He worked for Brandies for several years and then he opened Baker's Petroleum, in Minden, Iowa, where he loved serving the community. He enjoyed hauling fuel and propane to local area farmers. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. Lowell liked to watch car racing and his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. He liked to listen to gospel and country music, John Deere tractors, Ford trucks, shooting guns, motorcycles and playing pool. He loved telling jokes and no matter where he went he never knew a stranger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Niada Baker; siblings, Dick Baker, Mildred (Melvin) Gartin, Lois (Leo) Benscoter and Harold Agnew; twin brother, Lyle Baker; son-in-law, Mike Stephens; nephews, Steve Benscoter and Mike Baker. Lowell is also survived by his sister, Kay (Jay) Stott; sisters-in-law, Pauline (Dick) Baker and Maggie (Lyle) Baker; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Neola Township Cemetery, in Neola, Iowa.
+1
+1
Service information
Apr 14
Visitation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
9:00AM-1:00PM
9:00AM-1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Video: Local Walmart associates' musical announcements bring fun to store
-
Get cocktails to go from local bars, restaurants; Off-premises sales extended until April 30
-
Pottawattamie County declares April 11 Sgt. Brent M. Maher Day
-
18-year-old from Denison fatally shot, 2 other teens wounded at large gathering in Omaha
-
Iowa announces 125 additional COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths; Iowa governor wants focus on individual, not state, response
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.