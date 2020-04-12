Lowell Baker was born July 31, 1936, in Leon, Iowa, to the late Lloyd and Niada (Merrill) Baker. He passed away on April 10, 2020, at the age of 83. Lowell married Donna Rae McMullen, of Henderson, Iowa, on October 3, 1956. They were blessed with children, Sherri (Lynn) Olsen and Jody (Kim) Baker; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Williams, Jennifer (Rob) Roane, Andy (Brandy) Olsen, Bryan (Alissa) Olsen, Jade, Trista and Ava Baker; great-grandchildren, Landon Williams, Chloe and Elli Roane, Brailey Olsen and Finnley Olsen; foster-son, Eddie (Laura) Knowlton; and foreign exchange student Brazilian son, Rafael Aguiar. Lowell attended and was baptized at First Christian Church. He worked for Brandies for several years and then he opened Baker's Petroleum, in Minden, Iowa, where he loved serving the community. He enjoyed hauling fuel and propane to local area farmers. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. Lowell liked to watch car racing and his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. He liked to listen to gospel and country music, John Deere tractors, Ford trucks, shooting guns, motorcycles and playing pool. He loved telling jokes and no matter where he went he never knew a stranger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Niada Baker; siblings, Dick Baker, Mildred (Melvin) Gartin, Lois (Leo) Benscoter and Harold Agnew; twin brother, Lyle Baker; son-in-law, Mike Stephens; nephews, Steve Benscoter and Mike Baker. Lowell is also survived by his sister, Kay (Jay) Stott; sisters-in-law, Pauline (Dick) Baker and Maggie (Lyle) Baker; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Neola Township Cemetery, in Neola, Iowa.

Service information

Apr 14
Visitation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
9:00AM-1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
